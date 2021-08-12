Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 201,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50,745 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the first quarter worth $240,000.

Shares of BATS DIVO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.87. The company had a trading volume of 134,947 shares. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $30.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09.

