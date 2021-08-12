Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,307,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,726,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.57.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.