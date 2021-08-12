Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,075 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $371,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,885 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $457,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $244,871,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.29. 10,231,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,732,812. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

