Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 16 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,731,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,572,243,000 after acquiring an additional 145,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $18.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,743.88. The company had a trading volume of 69,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,135. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,535.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,765.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

