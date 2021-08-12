Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,432 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 72,599.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,488 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,331,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,124 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,086,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,682,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,690,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,715 shares in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LYG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.57. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

