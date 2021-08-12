Loopring (LRC) Market Cap Reaches $371.29 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $371.29 million and $48.18 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 10% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loopring Profile

LRC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,794,553 coins. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

