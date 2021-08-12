Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Posts Earnings Results

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RIDE stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.75. 952,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,521,929. Lordstown Motors has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of brokerages have commented on RIDE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lordstown Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

