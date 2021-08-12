Lossless Price Tops $0.21 (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Lossless has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $608,179.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lossless has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00046673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00141462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.02 or 0.00156157 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,773.09 or 0.99851248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.20 or 0.00859063 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.