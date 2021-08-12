Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Director Purchases $99,905.05 in Stock

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,905.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LL stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $639.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.51.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

