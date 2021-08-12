Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 373,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of Luminex worth $11,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Luminex by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Luminex by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 56,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Luminex by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminex by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Luminex alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMNX shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 0.56. Luminex Co. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $41.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.