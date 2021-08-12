MA Private Wealth Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MA Private Wealth lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 19.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG remained flat at $$161.66 on Thursday. 1,166,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,319. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $161.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

