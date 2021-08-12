MA Private Wealth Has $7.38 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

MA Private Wealth cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MA Private Wealth owned approximately 1.11% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIZE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $411,000.

SIZE traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.85. 234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,513. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.41. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $132.75.

