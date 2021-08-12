MA Private Wealth Sells 2,039 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MA Private Wealth lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.6% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 368.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 171,949 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 22,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.48. 401,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,876,621. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.