Macquarie Begins Coverage on F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

Macquarie began coverage on shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FXLV. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. F45 Training currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.29.

F45 Training stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. F45 Training has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

