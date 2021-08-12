Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Financial Survey

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) and Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BIT Mining and Madison Square Garden Sports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $3.34 million 111.78 -$34.21 million N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Sports $603.32 million 6.32 -$182.39 million ($4.86) -32.55

BIT Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Volatility and Risk

BIT Mining has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden Sports has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BIT Mining and Madison Square Garden Sports, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 4 0 2.80

Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus target price of $211.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.39%. Given Madison Square Garden Sports’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden Sports is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.0% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and Madison Square Garden Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -437.50% -37.15% -28.95% Madison Square Garden Sports N/A -34.95% -11.24%

Summary

Madison Square Garden Sports beats BIT Mining on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The Company’s other professional franchises include development league teams – the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (the NBAGL). It owns Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise that competes in the NBA 2K League, as well as a controlling interest in Counter Logic Gaming (CLG), a North American esports organization. The Company also operates professional sports team performance centers – the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports was founded on March 4, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

