MAI Capital Management Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 6,608.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,712,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,604,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433,656 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Mplx by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,481,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,002,000 after acquiring an additional 233,680 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Mplx by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,997,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,343,000 after acquiring an additional 249,081 shares during the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mplx by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Mplx by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,928,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,330,000 after acquiring an additional 163,737 shares during the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.77.

Shares of MPLX stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 15,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,278. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.91. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $31.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 112.70%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

