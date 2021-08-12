MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nintendo by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nintendo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Nintendo by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. cut Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:NTDOY traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.19. The company had a trading volume of 646,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,300. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $56.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Nintendo had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 27.30%. Research analysts expect that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTDOY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.