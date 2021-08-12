Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.24. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$8.11, with a volume of 323,166 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Laurentian upped their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$665.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.75.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$128.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.6487237 EPS for the current year.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.