Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 36,266 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 183.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,266 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.5% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.35. 731,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,232,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

