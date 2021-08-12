Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires New Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 45,997 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 381,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,734,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Redburn Partners began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.03. The company had a trading volume of 480,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,775,174. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.57.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.