Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $3.07 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 318.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $282.95. 109,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,923. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

