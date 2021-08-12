Marino Stram & Associates LLC Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Western Financial Corporation lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 9.4% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.9% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 38.0% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 11.7% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

NYSE MSCI traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $625.50. 11,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,798. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.12. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $635.58.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

