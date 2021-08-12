MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) General Counsel Scott Pintoff Sells 250 Shares

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Pintoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of MarketAxess stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $459.86. 3,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,431. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $462.13. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at $478,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 4.0% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

