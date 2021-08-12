Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Markforged’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Markforged in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MKFG stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,600. Markforged has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

