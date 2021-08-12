Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Issues Earnings Results

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marqeta updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:MQ traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.51. 188,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,198. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $32.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.13.

Several research firms have commented on MQ. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, purchased 296,296 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

