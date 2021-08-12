Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (MMH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (LON:MMH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.86 ($0.12) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Marshall Motor’s previous dividend of $5.69. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON MMH opened at GBX 247 ($3.23) on Thursday. Marshall Motor has a 52 week low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 254 ($3.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £193.23 million and a P/E ratio of 14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 206.56.

In related news, insider Daksh Gupta acquired 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £3,922.74 ($5,125.08).

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing passenger cars and commercial vehicles and associated activities. It sells and repairs new and used vehicles. The company operates through 117 franchise dealerships representing 24 various brand partners in 28 counties across England.

