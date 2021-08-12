Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of MRETF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 39,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $13.21.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

