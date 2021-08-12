Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 231.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $10,883,000.

AA traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.09. 64,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,147,598. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $44.74.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AA. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

