Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $7,990,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDAY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.92. 710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,733. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.11 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.54.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.