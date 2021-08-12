Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GH. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 80.5% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,117,000 after purchasing an additional 899,916 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at about $106,011,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 27.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,613,000 after purchasing an additional 567,042 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 81.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 977,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,200,000 after purchasing an additional 439,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,780,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,771,000 after buying an additional 284,652 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,560.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

GH traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.78. 1,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,516. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 0.50. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.13 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. Analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

