Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 763 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 55.0% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $2,413,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $1,581,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 601,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,185,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 17.9% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 58,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DGX traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $150.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.61.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on DGX. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

