Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $690,000 Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth about $49,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $6,354,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $1,210,301.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,505 shares of company stock valued at $25,508,609 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,215. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.93. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

