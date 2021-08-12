Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.00-8.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64-2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.Masonite International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.000-$8.600 EPS.

NYSE:DOOR traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.64. The stock had a trading volume of 261,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,150. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.83.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

