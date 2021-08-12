Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.40. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 10,126 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $189.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 14.7% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 25.4% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

