Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Acquires Shares of 550 iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

BATS:IGV traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $403.78. 728,143 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $390.74.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.