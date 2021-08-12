Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Boosts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.0% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,441,080. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $132.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

