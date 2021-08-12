Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $17.15 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 4.4% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in Bank of America by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 17,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 37.0% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 102,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 27,537 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,314,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $354.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

