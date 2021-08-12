Matthew Jauchius Sells 21,561 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Matthew Jauchius sold 21,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $332,686.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,297 shares in the company, valued at $822,372.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.55.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.66%.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
