Matthew Jauchius Sells 21,561 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Matthew Jauchius sold 21,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $332,686.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,297 shares in the company, valued at $822,372.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.55.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Core Molding Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.