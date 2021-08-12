Maxim Group Cuts Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target to $20.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRDF has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ CRDF traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $5.76. 8,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,643. Cardiff Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $227.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.