Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) CEO Bruce Caswell Acquires 4,500 Shares

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MMS stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.94. The stock had a trading volume of 249,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,088. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.74.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 11.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 48,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

