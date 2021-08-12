Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Maximus during the first quarter worth about $86,315,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $52,330,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,213,000 after buying an additional 608,298 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 722.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,961,000 after acquiring an additional 236,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 901,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,308,000 after buying an additional 174,315 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,820 shares of company stock worth $4,369,933. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NYSE MMS opened at $81.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. Maximus’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

