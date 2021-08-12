McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. McAfee’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:MCFE traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.26. 4,280,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,627. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.68. McAfee has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $32.83.
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.
About McAfee
McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.
