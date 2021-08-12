McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.78. 18,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,644. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

