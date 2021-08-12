Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative net margin of 92.67% and a negative return on equity of 60.58%.

Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,370. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.89. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. sold 1,480,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

