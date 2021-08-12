Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.15 target price for the company.

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis psoriasis, and juvenile idiopathic arthritis; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

