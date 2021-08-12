Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Raised by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 171,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,263,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 111,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,890,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.87. 77,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,423,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.44 and a 1-year high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

