Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,255 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,373,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,871 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,745 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,849,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,541,072. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $192.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

