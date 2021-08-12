Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

Shares of MLAB traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $278.06. The company had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.19 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.26. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $307.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.43.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total transaction of $140,545.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,122 shares of company stock worth $7,360,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

