Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Cut to C$65.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

MTRAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Metro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

OTCMKTS MTRAF traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $50.34. 2,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,298. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.02. Metro has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $57.06.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

