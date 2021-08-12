Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Cut to C$65.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial to C$65.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.80.

Shares of TSE MRU traded up C$0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$63.49. The company had a trading volume of 436,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,333. Metro has a twelve month low of C$52.63 and a twelve month high of C$66.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.62 billion and a PE ratio of 19.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

